H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] – find out why.

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] gained 5.08% or 0.15 points to close at $3.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4524251 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $3.06, the shares rose to $3.16 and dropped to $2.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTBT points out that the company has recorded 313.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -484.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, BTBT reached to a volume of 4524251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for BTBT stock

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 56.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 313.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.83 and a Gross Margin at -49.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.12.

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]