Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, down -27.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.30%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Frontier Publishes 2022 ESG Report.

Highlights company’s purpose-driven transformation.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FYBR stock dropped by -24.16%. The one-year Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.97. The average equity rating for FYBR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.48 billion, with 245.08 million shares outstanding and 244.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, FYBR stock reached a trading volume of 4741608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39.

FYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.30. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Fundamentals:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Insider Position Details