For Medtronic plc [MDT], Analyst sees a rise to $104. What next?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Medtronic to present new data on its intelligent dosing platforms at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego on Jun. 23-26, 2023. During the conference, Medtronic will present new data and clinical outcomes across a broad population of patients from its newly FDA-approved MiniMed™ 780G system with Guardian™ 4 sensor — which began shipping in the U.S. earlier this month — as well as their Extended Infusion Set and InPen™ smart insulin pen.

Medtronic will showcase its most advanced diabetes technology, including next-generation sensors, intelligent dosing systems and automated insulin delivery systems, such as the MiniMed™ 780G system, which the recent ADAPT clinical study* has shown can achieve better outcomes than multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM) alone.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock dropped by -7.54%. The one-year Medtronic plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.01. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.26 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 8441294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $91.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 184.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.69, while it was recorded at 83.95 for the last single week of trading, and 83.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.26 and a Gross Margin at +60.66. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.77%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Insider Position Details