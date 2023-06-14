For Livent Corporation [LTHM], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.63 during the day while it closed the day at $27.56. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at Multiple Upcoming Conferences.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak during TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week, with a fireside chat being conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen135/lthm/2025657.

Additionally, Paul will speak at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, with a fireside chat being conducted from New York City on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore34/lthm/2375626.

Livent Corporation stock has also gained 8.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTHM stock has inclined by 30.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.80% and gained 38.70% year-on date.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $4.97 billion, with 179.60 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 5670550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.33, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 25.68 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 30.30%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions