For Lilium N.V. [LILM], Analyst sees a rise to $1.20. What next?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] gained 15.00% or 0.18 points to close at $1.38 with a heavy trading volume of 6615204 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 3:00 AM that ASL Group doubles down on sustainable air mobility, signs agreement for delivery of six Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets.

ASL and Lilium sign agreement.

It opened the trading session at $1.22, the shares rose to $1.38 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LILM points out that the company has recorded 15.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -272.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, LILM reached to a volume of 6615204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 39.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.17 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8201, while it was recorded at 1.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3059 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lilium N.V. [LILM]