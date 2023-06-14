First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] is -75.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.41%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM that First Wave BioPharma Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issuance of New Warrants in a Private Placement for $2.4 Million Gross Proceeds Priced At-the-Market.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the Company’s financial advisor for this transaction.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FWBI stock dropped by -97.66%. The one-year First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.76. The average equity rating for FWBI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.12 million, with 2.28 million shares outstanding and 1.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.98K shares, FWBI stock reached a trading volume of 90142844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWBI shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Wave BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

FWBI Stock Performance Analysis:

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -45.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3623, while it was recorded at 1.3884 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Wave BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] Insider Position Details