Evercore ISI slashes price target on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] – find out why.

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Gen Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S.

Gen

Over the last 12 months, GEN stock dropped by -19.69%. The one-year Gen Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.63. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.78 billion, with 641.00 million shares outstanding and 610.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, GEN stock reached a trading volume of 4869823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 18.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.90%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details