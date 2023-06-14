Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved down -3.20: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.31 during the day while it closed the day at $1.21. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:55 PM that Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 3, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF version.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 2.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 15.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.01% and gained 5.22% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $985.75 million, with 832.83 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 6765613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0844, while it was recorded at 1.2100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1874 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Insider Ownership positions