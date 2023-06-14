DCP Midstream LP [DCP] moved up 0.07: Why It’s Important

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] closed the trading session at $41.66 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.62, while the highest price level was $41.6899. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) and Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN) as a result of the approved acquisition by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Due to the acquisition, DCP will be removed from all three indices at market open on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

DCP will be dropped from Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) with a special rebalancing. Special rebalancing is not required for Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) and Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN) and the deleted constituent’s weight will be distributed pro-rata to the remaining index constituents.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.40 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, DCP reached to a volume of 5231622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $41.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DCP stock trade performance evaluation

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, DCP shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.65, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 40.26 for the last 200 days.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DCP Midstream LP [DCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. DCP Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.92.

Return on Total Capital for DCP is now 8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.01. Additionally, DCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 28.60%.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: Insider Ownership positions