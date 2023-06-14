DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 million, up 25.49% YTD: What’s Next?

DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ: DBVT] closed the trading session at $1.92 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $1.93. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI Congress 2023.

Montrouge, France, June 8, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.49 percent and weekly performance of 2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.29K shares, DBVT reached to a volume of 4175003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBVT shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for DBV Technologies S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DBV Technologies S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

DBVT stock trade performance evaluation

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, DBVT shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7628, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6265 for the last 200 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DBVT is now -65.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.16. Additionally, DBVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] managed to generate an average of -$1,077,700 per employee.DBV Technologies S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBV Technologies S.A. go to 21.22%.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: Insider Ownership positions