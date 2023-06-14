Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] moved up 2.52: Why It’s Important

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.50. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4444685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at 5.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.28%.

The market cap for CRDO stock reached $2.53 billion, with 146.91 million shares outstanding and 105.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CRDO reached a trading volume of 4444685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

How has CRDO stock performed recently?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 121.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.52 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 16.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +57.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]