Compass Inc. [COMP] moved down -8.94: Why It’s Important

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] loss -8.94% or -0.32 points to close at $3.26 with a heavy trading volume of 9696886 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) (“Compass” or “the Company”), the largest1 tech-enabled real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the participation of CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. The event will take place on May 16, 2023, at the Intercontinental New York Times Square, providing an invaluable platform for engaging with industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders.

Reffkin will be available for one-on-one meetings and engage in a fireside chat during the conference at 11:45 am ET. The conversation will also be publicly accessible through a webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/comp/2246825, and will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website: https://investors.compass.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $3.58 and dropped to $3.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMP points out that the company has recorded 26.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 9696886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.70. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

