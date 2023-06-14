Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] gain 26.19% so far this year. What now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] closed the trading session at $2.52 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.51, while the highest price level was $2.62. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM that CEMIG FILES 20-F FORM.

A COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG (“CEMIG”), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”) and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2023, Form 20-F for the 2022 fiscal year (“2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

2022 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company’s Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, CIG reached to a volume of 5426128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86.

CIG stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, CIG shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +19.55. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: Insider Ownership positions