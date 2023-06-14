CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 billion, down -35.65% YTD: What’s Next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.73. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM that PŸUR, CommScope and braun teleCom Delivering Multi-gigabit Broadband Speeds in Germany.

Tele Columbus AG owned brand PŸUR working with CommScope and braun teleCom to deploy DOCSIS 3.1 and R-PHY Distributed Access Architecture.

PŸUR’s German cable broadband network is being transformed by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and braun teleCom, through the continuing deployment of CommScope’s end-to-end Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) delivering multi-gigabit broadband speeds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4295989 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.15%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $994.58 million, with 208.90 million shares outstanding and 203.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4295989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $8.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.24. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 19.02%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]