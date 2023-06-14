Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 0.93% or 0.03 points to close at $3.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5376900 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.28, the shares rose to $3.32 and dropped to $3.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded -2.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 5376900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]