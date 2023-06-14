Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] moved up 26.24: Why It’s Important

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] closed the trading session at $0.38 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3022, while the highest price level was $0.389. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Brüush to Present at the Gravitas 4th Los Angeles Summit.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, will be presenting at the Gravitas 4th Los Angles Summit taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel from Sunday, June 4th to Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Aneil Manhas is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT. He will also be fielding investor questions during the in-person summit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.87 percent and weekly performance of 10.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 348.07K shares, BRSH reached to a volume of 7519322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruush Oral Care Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18.

BRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, BRSH shares gained by 23.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2820, while it was recorded at 0.3122 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6290 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Insider Ownership positions