BofA Securities lifts BRF S.A. [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

A sum of 5547560 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.88M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $1.91 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.84.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.9. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4514, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8086 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.69. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details