Barclays lifts bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] closed the trading session at $3.71 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.49, while the highest price level was $3.75. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Biologics License Application (BLA) for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease submitted to FDA -.

– First commercial infusions completed for both ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.39 percent and weekly performance of -0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 4442491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions