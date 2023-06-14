Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell -36.48% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call and File Related Year End Information.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter and full fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time | 6:15 a.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023 before the opening of markets that same day. As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 is comprised of three quarters ending March 31, 2023.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 326.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $259.72 million with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $0.5528 to $0.586.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4148878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5993, while it was recorded at 0.5469 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9743 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]