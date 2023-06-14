Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently 10.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] surged by $2.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.16 during the day while it closed the day at $24.91. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM that Asana Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List for the seventh consecutive year.

Today, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, was honored by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Asana’s seventh consecutive year being named to the prestigious list, coming in the top 20. Earning a spot means that Asana has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area region.

Asana Inc. stock has also gained 7.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASAN stock has inclined by 19.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.27% and gained 80.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $5.47 billion, with 216.41 million shares outstanding and 79.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5131925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 44.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.31, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

