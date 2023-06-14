Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell -33.26% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price surged by 5.14 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM that LIGHTPATH CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION IN MIAMI.

Aggressive Expansion Demonstrates Company’s Commitment to Miami65 Route Miles of Network and Four On-Net Data Centers Planned by End of 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced an update on its previously released entrance into the Miami market and the rapid buildout of its new, all-fiber network throughout the region.

A sum of 6066257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $3.15 and dropped to a low of $2.90 until finishing in the latest session at $3.07.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.98. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.08 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 7.90%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details