Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] Stock trading around $30.24 per share: What’s Next?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.29%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Scott McLean, President and COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 am ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Over the last 12 months, ZION stock dropped by -44.79%. The one-year Zions Bancorporation National Association stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for ZION stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 148.01 million shares outstanding and 147.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, ZION stock reached a trading volume of 5400538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $37.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82.

ZION Stock Performance Analysis:

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 44.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zions Bancorporation National Association Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] Insider Position Details