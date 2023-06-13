Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] gained 2.86% or 3.89 points to close at $140.01 with a heavy trading volume of 5930830 shares. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. On March 13, 2023, Applied announced a 23.1-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 to $0.32 per share along with a new share repurchase authorization enabling Applied to buyback an additional $10 billion of its shares over time. The first $0.32 dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023. The company has indicated that, based on the trends described in the March 13 announcement, it expects its free cash flow can continue to grow over time and support increasing the dividend at an accelerated rate over the next several years, which would double the previous dividend per share.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $137.74, the shares rose to $140.23 and dropped to $136.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMAT points out that the company has recorded 28.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 5930830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $136.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.03, while it was recorded at 136.26 for the last single week of trading, and 107.24 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]