Wall Street Analyst Initiated NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.98 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM that NextEra Energy Welcomes Class of Summer 2023 Interns to its Florida Headquarters.

NextEra Energy recently welcomed its class of summer 2023 interns at its Juno Beach, Florida, headquarters. For more than a decade, NEXT, the company’s internship program, has given students an inside look at the industry’s latest breakthroughs, while also inspiring participants to return to the company as full-time employees.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The class of more than 200 college interns, representing more than 60 colleges and universities, was placed into more than 20 of NextEra Energy’s business units. During the 12-week session, these aspiring energy professionals will play a role in developing innovative ideas and projects to help shape the company’s future. Interns will develop an understanding of NextEra Energy operations, as well as industry and business challenges, while working on relevant projects and assignments.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now -11.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $74.47 and lowest of $73.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.35, which means current price is +6.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 7563429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.10, while it was recorded at 74.10 for the last single week of trading, and 79.07 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]