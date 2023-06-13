Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 1.52% or 0.07 points to close at $4.69 with a heavy trading volume of 5668552 shares. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:55 AM that HanesBrands Inks Primary Apparel Partnership Deal with the University of Minnesota.

Iconic Champion and Hanes brands anchor the new 10-year agreement giving HBI exclusive rights across mass and campus/local retail channels.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HanesBrands (HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Minnesota. The 10-year strategic agreement gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend fanwear across mass and campus/local retail channels.

It opened the trading session at $4.63, the shares rose to $4.74 and dropped to $4.515, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBI points out that the company has recorded -26.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 5668552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]