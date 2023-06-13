Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] gained 10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $42.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Catalent, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q3’23 net revenue of $1.04 billion decreased 19% as reported, or 17% in constant currency(1), compared to Q3’22. Organic, constant-currency net revenue decreased by 19%, compared to Q3’22.

Q3’23 net loss of $(227) million, including a goodwill impairment of $210 million.

Catalent Inc. represents 181.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.74 billion with the latest information. CTLT stock price has been found in the range of $40.41 to $44.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 10154842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for CTLT stock

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.17. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.54, while it was recorded at 39.87 for the last single week of trading, and 58.40 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalent Inc. [CTLT]