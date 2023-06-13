Visa Inc. [V] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $210

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] surged by $2.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $226.45 during the day while it closed the day at $226.17. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Visa study finds younger generation more susceptible to fall prey to scam language.

Visa Inc. stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, V stock has inclined by 5.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.16% and gained 8.86% year-on date.

The market cap for V stock reached $462.40 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, V reached a trading volume of 8620580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $268.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 31.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.97, while it was recorded at 225.25 for the last single week of trading, and 213.89 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc. [V] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.65%.

Visa Inc. [V]: Insider Ownership positions