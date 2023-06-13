The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Is Currently -0.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] traded at a low on 06/12/23, posting a -0.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.58. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kraft Heinz to Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Andre Maciel, EVP & Global CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 15, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event through the same website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9795170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kraft Heinz Company stands at 1.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $45.27 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 9795170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.17 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.10, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 38.45 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.65%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]