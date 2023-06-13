The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Stock trading around $53.97 per share: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] slipped around -1.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $53.97 at the close of the session, down -1.87%. The company report on May 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM that Charles Schwab Congratulates Emiliano Grillo as Champion of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Emiliano Grillo on his victory at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his playoff win, Grillo captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in granite on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also presented with a one-of-a-kind, Champion’s Prize ― a custom 1973 Schwab Bronco.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230528005019/en/.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is now -35.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCHW Stock saw the intraday high of $55.04 and lowest of $53.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.63, which means current price is +19.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.90M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 11263376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $66.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64.

How has SCHW stock performed recently?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.76, while it was recorded at 54.85 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 9.89%.

Insider trade positions for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]