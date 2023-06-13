Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] moved up 2.32: Why It’s Important

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] closed the trading session at $5.29 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.14, while the highest price level was $5.29. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM that D&I Weekly News Round Up: Girls Empowerment, LGBTQ+, and More.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about the impact of AI on D&I, a BBC initiative supporting girls in Afghanistan, gender roles around the world, and Catholics nuns making a stand for transgender rights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.30M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 10074740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to -9.90%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions