Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain 89.28% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] traded at a high on 06/12/23, posting a 2.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $93.56. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Royal Caribbean Group Extends Collaboration to Capture Critical Ocean Conservation Data Onboard Ships.

OceanScope program renewal – announced on World Oceans Day – builds on decades-long public-private collaboration with the University of Miami, NASA, and NOAA to address ocean health issues.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Strengthening a decades-long commitment to ocean conservation and environmental research efforts, Royal Caribbean Group today announced a four-year extension of its investment in OceanScope, an open-source data program that provides scientists with critical information to study climate and ocean conservation. Collaborating with key program partners including the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, NASA, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the program’s renewal on World Oceans Day builds on over 20 years of groundbreaking ocean and marine life research from Royal Caribbean Group ships.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6021567 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $23.67 billion, with 255.47 million shares outstanding and 219.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 6021567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $90.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.24 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.96, while it was recorded at 91.35 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]