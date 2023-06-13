RBC Capital Mkts lifts Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] loss -4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Remain in NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that further to the Company’s press release earlier today, the ICE Data Indices, LLC has issued a rebalancing update for the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the “GDM” or the “Index”) effective for the rebalancing period ending June 20, 2023. According to the update, due to a reassessment of the Company’s revenue exposures, Sandstorm will not be deleted from the Index.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. represents 298.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.48 billion with the latest information. SAND stock price has been found in the range of $4.54 to $5.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 16447045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for SAND stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]