Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $1.20

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.05 during the day while it closed the day at $0.95. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Qurate Retail Group Selected as a 2023 Top Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For the second year in a row, Qurate Retail Group has been selected as a 2023 Top Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Awarded by Career Communications Group, this honor recognizes our commitment to supporting HBCU engineering programs and contributing to the institutional missions of these schools, while strengthening the education-to-employment pipeline for students in STEM.

Over the past year, we have engaged with students and faculty at HBCUs near our QVC and HSN offices in West Chester, Pa., and St. Petersburg, Fla., through career fairs, on-site visits, and professional development opportunities. In addition, we are a proud member of the Advancing Minorities Interest in Engineering (AMIE) coalition, allowing us the opportunity to work with leading HBCU engineering schools on tech-specific program launches, STEM-related research, scholarships, and more.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock has also gained 2.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QRTEA stock has declined by -18.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.17% and lost -41.68% year-on date.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $413.37 million, with 383.00 million shares outstanding and 341.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 10335912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8969, while it was recorded at 1.0201 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7682 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions