Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is -35.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] loss -0.24% or -0.02 points to close at $8.46 with a heavy trading volume of 5372989 shares. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Newell Brands Provided an Update on Its Strategy at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) presented today at the 2023 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris. Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Erceg, Chief Financial Officer, provided an update on the company’s strategic priorities, capital allocation framework and Evergreen Targets.

“Our presentation highlighted a pivot in our front-end strategy and outlined the focused and deliberate choices we are making to strengthen the company’s consumer-facing capabilities while distorting investment to our most attractive value pools. We will leverage and further build upon the strengthened operational foundation we’ve established while harnessing the scale of our portfolio to drive competitive advantage,” said Chris Peterson.

It opened the trading session at $8.45, the shares rose to $8.6299 and dropped to $8.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWL points out that the company has recorded -36.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 5372989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $14.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -1.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]