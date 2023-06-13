New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, up 27.67% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.98 at the close of the session, up 0.27%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK.

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now 27.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $11.08 and lowest of $10.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.21, which means current price is +88.98% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.05M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 9564127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

