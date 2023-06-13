National Bank Financial lifts Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $29.73 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.56, while the highest price level was $30.08. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM that A Suncor Pathways Magazine Story: The Accidental Author.

Suncor Energy

Ron Janvier’s story, and that of many more inspiring Indigenous People from northern Alberta to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador and places in between, can be found in the 2022 edition of Suncor’s Pathways magazine. Our Pathways magazine is a representation of our ongoing commitment to the Journey of Reconciliation. Visit Suncor.com to read more stories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.30 percent and weekly performance of 1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, SU reached to a volume of 6413671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.07, while it was recorded at 30.05 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -5.54%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions