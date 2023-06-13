Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 1.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $87.44 at the close of the session, up 1.43%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Morgan Stanley at Work’s 2023 Thrive Conference Spotlights Increased Focus on Workplace Benefits.

Amid macro shifts and market uncertainty, Morgan Stanley at Work’s Thrive conference underscored business urgency and creative solutions for strategic workplace benefits and employee engagement.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced takeaways from its 2023 Thrive conference in Aventura, Florida—including thought leadership, technology enhancements, and benefits solutions that emphasize how companies can work smarter to adapt and do more with less amid economic instability.

Morgan Stanley stock is now 2.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $87.635 and lowest of $86.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.99, which means current price is +8.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7052415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.54.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.46, while it was recorded at 86.46 for the last single week of trading, and 87.82 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]