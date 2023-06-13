Mizuho slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.75 at the close of the session, up 0.29%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM that Healthpeak Prices Add-On Offering of $350 Million of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (“Healthpeak”) (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its operating company, Healthpeak OP, LLC (the “operating company”), has priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “notes”). The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the operating company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Healthpeak. The notes will be issued as additional notes under the indenture for Healthpeak’s prior issuance of $400 million of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “initial notes”). The notes will be treated as a single series of securities with the initial notes, will have the same CUSIP number as the initial notes and will trade interchangeably with the initial notes upon settlement. The price to investors was 98.356% of the principal amount of the notes.

The estimated net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $347.7 million, including approximately $5.8 million of accrued interest, after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting fees and expenses payable by the operating company. The operating company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing other indebtedness, working capital, acquisitions, development and redevelopment activities, and capital expenditures.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -17.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $20.85 and lowest of $20.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.43, which means current price is +8.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5623727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 20.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.79 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -6.00%.

