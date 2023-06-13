Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] Revenue clocked in at $16.10 million, down -95.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ: MCOM] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.27, while the highest price level was $0.5151. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM that micromobility.com Inc. Permit Extended in Austin, Confirming U.S. Market Momentum.

Permit extended through 2023 for 1,750 Helbiz-brand seated scooters.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), a global leader in innovative and sustainable urban transportation, today proudly announced the extension of its operating permit in Austin, Texas, bolstering its footprint in the rapidly expanding U.S. micromobility market. The permit grants micromobility.com Inc. the authorization to operate a fleet of 1,750 seated scooters, branded under the Helbiz name, in the city of Austin until the end of December 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.86 percent and weekly performance of -10.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -97.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -60.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -95.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, MCOM reached to a volume of 134951323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

MCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -60.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.92 for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0651, while it was recorded at 0.2525 for the last single week of trading, and 10.0010 for the last 200 days.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Micromobility.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]: Insider Ownership positions