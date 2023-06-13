Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] gained 0.62% or 0.0 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 8756742 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that World Renowned Battery Expert, Professor Jeff Dahn Joins Meta Materials’ Scientific Advisory Board.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (Nasdaq:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that Prof. Jeff Dahn is joining its Scientific Advisory Board effective June 15, 2023. Prof. Dahn is a pioneering researcher and developer of lithium-ion battery technology and leads a large research group at Dalhousie University. Prof. Dahn’s expertise will bolster META’s endeavors to drive innovation of NCORE™ and NPORE® battery materials, enabling the development of new lithium-ion batteries that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

Prof. Dahn held the position of NSERC/Tesla Canada Industrial Research Chair with Dalhousie University from 2016 to 2021. He is now Principal Investigator of the NSERC/Dalhousie/Tesla Canada Alliance Grant which will run until at least 2026. In 2021, Prof. Dahn became Chief Scientific Advisor to NOVONIX (NVX), which was spun out of Prof. Dahn’s research group in 2013.

It opened the trading session at $0.25, the shares rose to $0.2565 and dropped to $0.2237, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded -87.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 8756742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2525, while it was recorded at 0.2345 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8192 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

