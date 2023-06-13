Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Stock trading around $41.28 per share: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.58%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM that Match Group Tells Spammers To Bot Off As It Continues Investing In Automated Tools To Remove Fraudsters.

Match Group says it companies have blocked nearly 5 million spam and bot accounts in the first quarter at sign up or before a user sees it.

To mark Internet Safety Month, today, Tinder and Match Group are highlighting Tinder’s efforts to combat online fraudsters through tools that help reduce spam on the platform. Match Group companies are continuing making investments to enhance machine learning tools that proactively detect, prevent and remove spam across Match Group’s global portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -48.67%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.16. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.79 billion, with 279.26 million shares outstanding and 277.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 5583136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $52.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 40.19 for the last single week of trading, and 43.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 39.06%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details