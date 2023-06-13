Market cap of Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] reaches 254.45M – now what?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] gained 7.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Skillz Plants Roots in Las Vegas with New Headquarters.

Skills-Based Mobile Gaming Company Purchases One-Of-A-Kind Building.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform that connects players and developers through fun and fair competition, today announces the purchase of a new office building in Las Vegas. The 36,045-square foot property overlooking the world-famous Las Vegas Strip will be the company’s new headquarters.

Skillz Inc. represents 417.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $254.45 million with the latest information. SKLZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.5654 to $0.638.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 8782109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for SKLZ stock

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5844, while it was recorded at 0.5708 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7961 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]