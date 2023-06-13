Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 8.69M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] gained 3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Improving Fleet Communications at Minnesota Coaches.

Enabling unlimited push-to-talk, two-way communication across North America for transportation fleet.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA)(Nasdaq:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that Minnesota Coaches, Inc., a privately-held motor coach and school bus transportation company, has taken delivery of its first Siyata SD7 Handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits. The devices have been installed in a fleet of motorcoaches operating from seven different locations in the upper Midwest.

Siyata Mobile Inc. represents 59.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.69 million with the latest information. SYTA stock price has been found in the range of $0.101 to $0.115.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 7217943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SYTA stock

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1190, while it was recorded at 0.1052 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2066 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]