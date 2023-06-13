Market cap of Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] reaches 5.55M – now what?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] closed the trading session at $0.32 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.30, while the highest price level was $0.35. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Recruiter.com Ignites a New Era of AI-Powered Growth with Strategic Corporate Restructuring and Anticipated Acquisition of GoLogiq Fintech Assets.

Strategic acquisitions, new leadership, and AI-powered solutions pave a robust path towards sustainable growth.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”), a recruiting solutions provider, today announced a comprehensive strategic reorganization designed to streamline operations and enhance stakeholder value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.61 percent and weekly performance of 66.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, RCRT reached to a volume of 7333718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.75. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 76.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2348, while it was recorded at 0.3041 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5391 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.51.

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

