Market cap of MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] reaches 24.60M – now what?

MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MGOL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 75.65%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that MGO Global Exceeds Full Year 2022 Revenues in First Five Months of 2023.

MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company” or “MGO Global”), today announced that as of the end of May 2023, the Company’s total revenues for the first five months of 2023 exceeded total revenues generated in the full 12-months ended December 31, 2022.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

According to Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, “Prior to the end of May 2023, MGO hit a significant milestone when our total revenues, on an unaudited basis, surpassed all of 2022 revenues, demonstrating the progress we are achieving with execution of our growth strategies. With our full second quarter results expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on or before mid-August 2023, we look forward to providing much greater details of our financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 at that time. In the meantime, we will continue to remain focused on our brand- and business-building initiatives and believe that the strong growth momentum we are experiencing will persist – and perhaps accelerate – as we advance through 2023.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.60 million, with 13.62 million shares outstanding and 6.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, MGOL stock reached a trading volume of 6812340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

MGOL Stock Performance Analysis:

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.22, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MGO Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.81 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. MGO Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.46.

MGO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] Insider Position Details