Market cap of Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] reaches 9.22M – now what?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] closed the trading session at $2.01 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.76, while the highest price level was $2.47. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

– Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 30, 2023 notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement and that the matter is now closed.

On December 6, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was given 180 days, or until June 5, 2023, to regain compliance. Effective May 15, 2023, the Company effected a 1-for-5 share consolidation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.00 percent and weekly performance of 46.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 575.09K shares, IFBD reached to a volume of 27927235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

IFBD stock trade performance evaluation

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.72. With this latest performance, IFBD shares gained by 38.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8700, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2000 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68.

Infobird Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]: Insider Ownership positions