Market cap of EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] reaches 4.87B – now what?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM that EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

A sum of 5738576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. EnLink Midstream LLC shares reached a high of $10.53 and dropped to a low of $10.2812 until finishing in the latest session at $10.45.

The one-year ENLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.61. The average equity rating for ENLC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ENLC Stock Performance Analysis:

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 20.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EnLink Midstream LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +8.30. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.64. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 366.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of $319,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Insider Position Details