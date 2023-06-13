Market cap of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] reaches 12.05B – now what?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DraftKings Awarded as a Great Place to Work!.

DraftKings

We are honored and thrilled to announce that DraftKings has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2023! What does that mean? The prestigious award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working here. This year, 87% of employees said DraftKings is a great place to work – 30% higher than the average U.S. company. And 92% of our teammates say they feel welcomed when joining the company.

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock rose by 84.23%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.05 billion, with 455.08 million shares outstanding and 437.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 7323887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $28.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 25.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details