Market cap of DatChat Inc. [DATS] reaches 9.38M – now what?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] gained 20.15% or 0.09 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 7226299 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that DatChat to Showcase Habytat Metaverse at TNW Conference in Amsterdam.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse and social media company, today announced that it will showcase its all-new Habytat Metaverse at TNW conference in Amsterdam June 15-16, 2023. Conference attendees and the public will be able to interact with and download the Habytat metaverse for both iOS and Android devices and meet the management of the company.

About DatChat, Inc.DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse and social media Company. DatChat’s Messenger & Private Social Network via application presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The Company’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. The Company continues to innovate and implement strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance its Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives. For more information, please visit datchat.com.

It opened the trading session at $0.48, the shares rose to $0.538 and dropped to $0.4161, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DATS points out that the company has recorded 9.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -250.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 68.45K shares, DATS reached to a volume of 7226299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 205.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for DATS stock

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.43. With this latest performance, DATS shares gained by 18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4252, while it was recorded at 0.4032 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5645 for the last 200 days.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DatChat Inc. [DATS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24075.93 and a Gross Margin at -283.62. DatChat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26266.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.55.

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at DatChat Inc. [DATS]