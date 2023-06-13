Market Analysts see Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] falling to $39. Time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] jumped around 0.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.46 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH JANUARY 7, 2024.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule into early next year, allowing Customers to begin booking their travel for the 2023 holiday season.

“Our Summer operational performance is off to a strong start with Customers taking much-needed vacations and important business trips,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines®. “We know some already are thinking about holiday plans and we want them to know we’re ready. Ahead of winter, we are delivering on our plans to add capabilities, tools, and equipment to reliably connect Customers to people and places that matter most in their lives.”.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now -6.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $31.865 and lowest of $30.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.09, which means current price is +10.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 8833498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $40.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.64.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.57, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 34.01 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 56.75%.

